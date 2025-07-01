Green Leap Forward

Ed Reid
2d

Climate hysteric "journalists" rarely mention the need for either conventional backup or storage to support intermittent renewables, or the associated costs. They have very good reasons for not mentioning storage needs, but storage would ultimately be unavoidable.

Michael van der Riet
21h

I wonder what it's actually like for a writer for one of these non-profit propaganda mills. Don't they ever get fed-up with having to paraphrase the same old thing in slightly changed words, over and over again? I'm reminded of the monastic clerks of medieval times who had to copy the texts of Augustine, Aristotle and Plato over and over again, without any understanding of the content, or becoming philosophers themselves. Which is why those manuscripts came to contain more and more errors, the old ones being copied unquestioningly with the addition every replication of some new ones. And which is why the frustrated writers for propaganda mills branch out into creative fiction from time to time.

