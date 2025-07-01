Green Leap Forward

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
3d

Thank you for your well-informed analysis, GLF. Your description of the Colorado utility bureaucracy also describes the abysmal California situation. California is distinguished by typically having the most expensive electric power in the continental 48 states. The state has had expensive electricity for several decades.

Meredith Angwin's 2020 book Shorting the Grid - the Hidden Fragility of our Electric Grid has several sections focused on the lack of California electric grid reliability.

Since its founding in 2013, Independent intervenor Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Inc. (CGNP) has been advocating for the environmental and ratepayer benefits of nuclear power. CGNP has been an intervenor since 2016. Our arguments are informed by scientific, engineering, and legal expertise. The big problem is that the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has developed creative methods for us to not be paid for our advocacy. Instead, the CPUC lavishly funds opponents to nuclear power. For additional details, please see the GreenNUKE Substack at https://greennuke.substack.com/

Stephen Verchinski
3d

Seems Colorado isn't the only one to dump taxpayer money. New Mexico's former U.S. Secretary of the Interior is now running for Governor. The candidate proposed an eastern New Mexico power corridor while Biden’s Secretary. It would be proposed to terminate close to the border of Colorado. The great beneficiary will be the wind darling Siemens whose machines will see future tax money stripped from the poor and from long term in New Mexico. That, coupled with a potential selloff of the PNM regulated electric monopoly will see the already poor in the state's major cities get increased bills. As for the "climate benefits", well one might say the loss of power from long distance transmission lines will be something to consider in such a scheme. Personally, the failures of attacking the supply side of energy is big. Conservation should be paramount but the

IOT and AI push is what I believe is why projects like these are being pushed.

