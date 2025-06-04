Green Leap Forward

Green Leap Forward

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
Jun 4

Ain't nothing like the sound of a Detroit at full load 🎵

https://youtu.be/vDKDzWWpRoA?si=_wDIejLO0YlZ7-VG

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
Jun 4

Mother mother ocean……

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Green Leap Forward
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture