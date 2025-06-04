Sing to this tune:

Oh, Greta climbed aboard with a furrowed brow,

(Hoist the sail and brace her now!)

To Gaza she sails on a yacht somehow,

(Though it runs on diesel power!)

Oh, burn that fuel and chant your theme,

(Ay! Ho!)

Fight the world with a climate meme.

(Ay! Ho!)

She’s sailing green in a carbon stream—

It’s Greta and the diesel-powered dream!

She once blocked roads with righteous rage,

(Traffic jams are all the rage!)

Now she’s starring on the front-page stage,

(With a yacht that drinks like a warship!)

Oh, virtue sails with a CO₂ plume,

(Ay! Ho!)

No power from sun, no wind to groom.

(Ay! Ho!)

Just fumes and tweets and a bold costume—

It’s Greta and the diesel-powered dream!

No maps, no plan, no clue who’s near,

(Just slogans, stares, and bottled cheer!)

She’ll fix the world with a stickered pier,

(And a sail that’s barely used!)

Oh, roll the press and spin the tale,

(Ay! Ho!)

She’s saving Gaza with no detail.

(Ay! Ho!)

When facts get tough, she’ll just set sail—

It’s Greta and the diesel-powered dream!

Now cargo runs from coast to coast,

And fuel tanks drain for every post.

The mission’s loud, the outcome thin—

But bless her heart, she means to win…

So stoke the tank and fire the beam,

(Ay! Ho!)

It’s green if labeled by the team!

(Ay! Ho!)

She’ll change the world with a trending stream—

It’s Greta and the diesel-powered dream!

