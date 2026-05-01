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Waspi, Kevin G's avatar
Waspi, Kevin G
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GLF,

Out here in the sticks, we hicks have a term we use to refer to individuals like Hank Green;

“Ass Hat”.

It really doesn’t make any sense, but of course, that’s the point, neither do they. Notice also, it is only six letters. That’s really two letters more than the fertilizer that these folks spread, but we tend to be generous to the imbeciles. Oh, and just in the event he’s ever in this neck of the woods, any exchange he might like to engage in with us hicks would probably be met with a polite, “I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed person.”

Keep up the good work!

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