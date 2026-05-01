Brandolini’s Law or also known as the Bullshit Asymmetry Principle states that the amount of energy needed to refute bullshit is an order of magnitude bigger than that needed to produce it.

Perhaps this is in part why Hank Green, a popular science Science™ communicator, video blogger, author, and comedian’s video A Master Class in Manipulation is over thirty minutes long.

The topic of his video is, putting it overtly charitably, to “debunk” the claims made in Aaron Brown’s Reason video on the use and abuse of misleading charts to support the the climate change catastrophism narrative.

That video’s length? Under seven minutes.

Or it could be perhaps that Green is unnecessarily pedantic, inserts his personal feelings excessively and utterly narcissistically in the style of the worst Redditor, goes down winding paths the original Brown video never went down, and engages in quite a deal of what he accuses Brown of doing.

In his attempt to go through Brown’s video almost line by line (starting around the 2:50 mark), he repeatedly interrupts mid sentence prohibiting the viewer from understanding fully what Brown actually said. This leads to hilariously bad faith interpretations on Green’s part such as the allegation Brown got all his critique from “a Bloomberg article,” or that “they’re not hockey stick graphs, there’s only one hockey stick graph, there’s not like a class of graphs known as hockey stick graphs, he just made that up.”

On that last part, Green would do well to skim the actual Wikipedia article on hockey stick graph which discusses that there are indeed multiple hockey stick graphs, and the one he displays in his video isn’t the original one from Mann, Bradley & Hughes 1999. None of this even scrapes the basic point of derivative hockey stick graphs or the original one from Mann’s paper. Brown unfortunately left out the massive controversy behind Michael Mann, who Green insists does climate science activism “well,” and his history of excessive use and abuse the court system to go after critics of his work.

Among Green’s other peccadillos is whining about a Substack article “with only 25 likes,” as if that’s some sort of credibility own seemingly not knowing that the Substack page belongs to none other than Zeke Hausfather and Andrew Dessler.

The list of accidental self-owns is nearly endless and Brown further many of the issues of the Green’s debunking video in a follow up article over on Reason. Will Green or his cult of Youtube and Reddit followers currently brigading the original Reason video bother to engage in the rebuttal? To paraphrase Yuri Bezmenov, “you cannot reason with a demoralized person.”