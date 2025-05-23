There’s something almost poetic about the world’s loudest climate alarmist suddenly discovering the Second Amendment—like Greta Thunberg announcing a monster truck rally.

And yet, here we are, watching Michael E. Mann, the ever-pugilistic climate scientist, publicly insisting it’s time to invoke “Second Amendment territory” in response to Donald Trump, well, being Donald Trump.

It’s strange because per Mann’s narrative, the world will practically end due to apocalyptic climate change. Wouldn’t that be worth raising arms? Apparently not.

This from a man who has spent years portraying firearm ownership as a barbaric relic of a less enlightened age comparing the so-called gUn LoBbY with cLiMaTe DeNiErs and Big Tobacco.

Mann’s latest BlueCry isn’t just hypocritical—it’s an accidental satire of his own garbage legacy.

Here’s a man who spent over a decade litigating his hurt feelings from a blog post, who recently won a symbolic $2 in compensatory damages but over a million dollars in punitive damages in a defamation suit—only to have the court later sanction him and his lawyers for misconduct “extraordinary in its scope, extent, and intent.”

Let’s not forget what that trial revealed. Mann presented misleading evidence about supposedly lost grant funding, dragged minor bloggers through years of litigation, and was ultimately found by the court to have knowingly participated in falsehoods. The judge didn’t mince words: Mann and his lawyers acted in bad faith by presenting erroneous claims to the jury. That alone would be enough for most public figures to lay low for a while.

But not Mann.

Instead, he reemerges—like the ghost of “Climategate Past”—waving around the Second Amendment like a toddler who just discovered a lightsaber. His rationale? Trump wants to eliminate the failing Department of Education, and of course Trump in his usual Trump fashion isn’t always a fan of checks and balances. Apparently, bureaucratic reshuffling now justifies the use of a constitutional provision meant to preserve liberty from actual tyranny.

Let’s be clear: the Second Amendment wasn’t written for partisan cosplay by manchildren. It wasn’t meant to be trotted out by activists who previously likened gun owners to terrorists. For years, Mann lambasted the now largely irrelevant NRA as a front for “Putin-funded” terror, decried gun culture as lethal insanity, and positioned himself as a defender of The Science™ against the armed and ignorant masses. But now, with Orange Himmler looming, he wants to weaponize the very liberty he’s long sought to restrict.

This isn’t an ideological conversion. It’s opportunism dressed in constitutional drag.

Honestly, it all sounds a bit like an insurrection.

Here were his thoughts on the last one:

In his defamation case, Mann’s legal team positioned the trial not as a dispute over reputational damage, but as a referendum on climate denial and Trumpism. The jury was asked to send a message—not to vindicate truth, but to punish the ideological enemy. Even as Mann and his corporate press bootlickers at The Guardian claimed vindication the court’s later ruling made clear: the integrity he demanded from others was sorely lacking in his own conduct. Of course, both Mann and The Guardian haven’t got the chance to provide any updates.

So when Michael Mann tweets about using “Second Amendment territory,” what he really means is: I still hate guns, but I love power. Like so many ideological zealots, he’s only interested in rights when they serve his tribe.

The irony is staggering. A man who has fought to silence critics now invokes a right grounded in dissent. A man sanctioned for dishonesty in court now claims moral high ground. A man who ridicules constitutional originalism now weaponizes the Constitution for his BlueCry tantrums.

If Mann wants to march into Second Amendment territory, perhaps he should first try understanding it. It’s not a toy. It’s not a meme. It’s not a rhetorical nuke to drop when the bureaucrats you like are threatened. It is, and always has been, a bulwark against tyranny—regardless of who holds power.

And that includes you, Mr. Mann.

Let’s be honest: Trump’s rumored dismantling of the Department of Education isn’t tyranny—it’s overdue maintenance. This bloated bureaucracy has failed students, centralized power, and turned education into an ideological tug-of-war between federal technocrats and local communities. It produces no education of its own, yet devours billions while helping facilitate everything from Common Core to DEI credentialing schemes and promoting overpaid childless karens over real parents interested in the success of their children.

Abolishing it would be not a coup but a constitutional restoration of decentralized, accountable schooling.

So yes, “Professor” Mann, and to be honest Donald Trump as well, the Department of Education deserves to be demolished—but not with belligerent calls to insurrection involving the flawed leftist projection of Second Amendment. It deserves to be dismantled through the very republican means our system was designed to empower: elections, debate, federalism, and the rejection of progressive overreach masquerading as policy.

To invoke the right to bear arms for the sake of defending a bloated federal bureaucracy that’s nothing more than a glorified theft scheme on hard-working Americans is not just a misreading of the Constitution—it’s a parody of it. And Michael Mann, for all his bluster, seems to have confused the Minutemen of Lexington with the mid-level staffers of the Department of Education.

Let’s save the Second Amendment for when liberty is truly under siege—not when someone’s favorite agency is up for budget cuts.

