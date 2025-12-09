Green Leap Forward

Green Leap Forward

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lee's avatar
Lee
5d

We forget that Lazards is an investment bank. It is not an unbiased analyst. They want to loan more money every day. I cannot think of anything that would require more loans than replacing the electric grid. They have an agenda. They cannot be trusted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
5d

Hello Colorado.

We love coal. Technologies have been created so that coal can be combusted almost as clean as natural gas. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQRQ7S92_lo&authuser=0

A lot of AI Data Centers are also going to get power from Community MW Natural Gas Power Plants. These Community Power Plants will produce the power needed for the AI Data Center, with no connection to the grid network. AI Data Centers are coming, but people don't want to have to pay for their energy or any grid upgrades.

It's so possible. We just have to be loud and bold.

https://1drv.ms/i/c/158cd9f1a1ea245d/IQDSwQQELoMIRKxERJymKQcGASCLlcBxzk-RhlJPLUv3JRk?e=0KTYxc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Green Leap Forward · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture