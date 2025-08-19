Green Leap Forward

Cole Noble
This is extra double funny because Senator Rand Paul is a doctor who still practices medicine. During COVID he was actually treating patients, which actually made him extremely qualified to critique the government response. And his political opponents treated him like he was some kind of uncertified quack.

EZTejas123
It’s odd, but if you have to tell everyone you’re an expert, you likely aren’t.

