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Bill Hale's avatar
Bill Hale
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There are three decommissioned coal plant sites in Colorado that would be ideal host sites for nuclear generation (Valmont near Boulder, Cherokee north of Denver, and Arapahoe south of Denver). Each have access to cooling water, have utility scale grid interties, and are located in the middle of load centers. As brownfield sites, the environmentalist NINBY crowd would have little to hang their complaints on. In fact there are many more such sites across the US with the same advantages that would be ideal sites for expedited nuclear development. See the link to a Google map that I put together with pins for all of the decommissioned coal sites on the DOE website. https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1QBresJWwMzri0sygk5l-4j01xnP1lXU&ll=37.157338964289735%2C-98.76190584638456&z=5

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