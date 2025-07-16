“Building decarbonization” follows a similar pattern to what was covered in Colorado’s Power Pathway to Nowhere yet Somewhere—in the Name of Climate. It offers speculative “climate benefit”, guaranteed economic harm, a bootleggers and baptists type relationship among special interest groups, and a virtue-signaling veneer marketed as a moral imperative.
“Colorado’s” climate planners want to eliminate carbon emissions from homes and businesses which includes outlawing natural gas in new construction, mandating heat pump retrofits, and rewriting building codes to enforce their preferred ideology.
They call it “decarbonizing the built environment,” nearly identical words taken out of “climate action plans” such as San Diego’s.
But just like the Power Pathway, this is another costly gesture that will do virtually nothing to impact global climate. Buildings account for about 20–28% of Colorado’s emissions, depending on which ideologically-bent source used. The former figure being NRDC, the latter is RMI.
“Boulder-based” RMI is asnoted, a significant recipient of dark NGO money and your taxpayer dollars.
But those emissions, which amount to a rounding error on a global scale, are mostly local, distributed, and tied to heating and cooling needs in the four season, high altitude state. Replacing efficient gas furnaces with electric heat pumps in old homes, often with inadequate insulation, means higher costs, reduced performance, and grid strain. Meanwhile, natural gas is still cheaper, more reliable, and readily available from in-state sources. It also means increased construction and remodeling costs in a state facing a housing affordability crisis.
This push is driven not by physics or economics, but by the same green-colonial mindset that fuels the Pathway transmission line boondoggle. “Building decarbonization” is a means of forcefully reshaping how Coloradans live, heat, cook, and spend. And like Pathway, it’s funded by fiat mandates, subsidized by inflationary spending, and rubber-stamped by a faceless bureaucrats and boards entirely insulated from those footing the bill.
If Colorado eliminated all building emissions overnight, the impact on global CO₂ levels would be statistically meaningless. But the impact on housing affordability, autonomy, and middle-class budgets would be painfully real.
Would getting non-ideological, sane people, on this board make a difference? Who knows. But it’s worth a try.
Building decarbonization is beyond stupid. First: they won't seriously look at transportation because it will impact everyone's lives. This despite the fact that vehicles cause meaningful local air pollution as well as GHG emissions.
Secondly, they could get more effective changes through the building code. How about requiring sufficient thermal mass to keep homes from overheating on summer days, and stay warmer on winter nights? And having solar gain requirements/home orientation rules? Single family new construction can achieve 95% passive solar heating/cooling in our climate. Just have a little mini-split heat pump for the balance. And let us keep our gas stoves! Electric stoves contribute to peak load. I don't think that the electric grid can handle electric stoves in everyone's homes any more than the grid could handle more than limited home charging of EVs.
Signed,
Jeff from Fort Collins
The US electric utility industry has been working on multiple fronts to promote "all-electric everything" for decades, though I don't think they expected to have to do it with renewables and storage.
Replacing functioning appliances and equipment is never economical.
Retrofitting houses to minimize energy consumption is a $50,000 - 100,000 per unit expense, probably not recoverable through operating cost savings.
