Green Leap Forward

Jeff Cook-Coyle
8h

Building decarbonization is beyond stupid. First: they won't seriously look at transportation because it will impact everyone's lives. This despite the fact that vehicles cause meaningful local air pollution as well as GHG emissions.

Secondly, they could get more effective changes through the building code. How about requiring sufficient thermal mass to keep homes from overheating on summer days, and stay warmer on winter nights? And having solar gain requirements/home orientation rules? Single family new construction can achieve 95% passive solar heating/cooling in our climate. Just have a little mini-split heat pump for the balance. And let us keep our gas stoves! Electric stoves contribute to peak load. I don't think that the electric grid can handle electric stoves in everyone's homes any more than the grid could handle more than limited home charging of EVs.

Signed,

Jeff from Fort Collins

Ed Reid
12h

The US electric utility industry has been working on multiple fronts to promote "all-electric everything" for decades, though I don't think they expected to have to do it with renewables and storage.

Replacing functioning appliances and equipment is never economical.

Retrofitting houses to minimize energy consumption is a $50,000 - 100,000 per unit expense, probably not recoverable through operating cost savings.

https://edreid.substack.com/p/decarbonizing-buildings

https://edreid.substack.com/p/decarbonizing-buildings-2

https://edreid.substack.com/p/decarbonizing-buildings-3

