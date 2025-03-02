Subscribe
Reefer Panic
Oh, this again.
6 hrs ago
Green Leap Forward
February 2025
Ridiculous decarbonization
The absurd spectacle of a tiny country’s climate plan at the World Bank
Published on Eat More Electrons
Feb 19
You Can't Have it Both Ways, Northern Colorado Alliance for a Livable Future
Platte River Power Authority's proposed new gas turbines were not only a part of the "Plan" but are required with any renewable fantasy.
Feb 12
Green Leap Forward
(Try to) Follow the Money: Colorado Coalition for a Livable Climate
Looking under the hood of a mysterious Fort Collins-based climate activism group
Feb 12
Green Leap Forward
Colorado's HB 25-1040 Is a Fight for Energy Sanity
Public Hearing Scheduled February 13th
Feb 11
Green Leap Forward
January 2025
Moss Landing: Echoes of a Burning Dream
Pathetic fallacy is a literary device that gives human emotions to non-human things, such as animals, objects, or the weather
Published on The Brush Up’s Substack
Jan 21
"Concerning Measures to Involve Youth in Environmental Justice"
Citing Andy West to Understand the Sanctification of Youth and the Fallacious Concept of “Environmental Justice” Front and Center in New Colorado Bill
Jan 19
Green Leap Forward
Fires & Los Angeles' Climate Action Plan(s)
A Few Empty Platitudes and Not Much Else
Jan 17
Green Leap Forward
The Unstoppable Rise of Energy Realism
It’ll beat climate catastrophism every time.
Published on The Liberal Patriot
Jan 12
Crap and Trade
“The fatal attraction of government is that it allows busybodies to impose decisions on others without paying any price themselves.
Jan 11
Green Leap Forward
If You're Gonna "Fact-Check" Make Sure You Know the Facts Yourself.
Looking at you, Krassenstein brothers
Jan 10
Green Leap Forward
Will the Third Time be a Charm?
A Bill to include Nuclear Energy as Clean Energy in Colorado Law is Back
Jan 9
Green Leap Forward
