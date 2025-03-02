Green Leap Forward

Green Leap Forward

February 2025

Ridiculous decarbonization
The absurd spectacle of a tiny country’s climate plan at the World Bank
Published on Eat More Electrons  
You Can't Have it Both Ways, Northern Colorado Alliance for a Livable Future
Platte River Power Authority's proposed new gas turbines were not only a part of the "Plan" but are required with any renewable fantasy.
  
9
(Try to) Follow the Money: Colorado Coalition for a Livable Climate
Looking under the hood of a mysterious Fort Collins-based climate activism group
  
9
Colorado's HB 25-1040 Is a Fight for Energy Sanity
Public Hearing Scheduled February 13th
  
5

January 2025

Moss Landing: Echoes of a Burning Dream
Pathetic fallacy is a literary device that gives human emotions to non-human things, such as animals, objects, or the weather
Published on The Brush Up’s Substack  
"Concerning Measures to Involve Youth in Environmental Justice"
Citing Andy West to Understand the Sanctification of Youth and the Fallacious Concept of “Environmental Justice” Front and Center in New Colorado Bill
  
2
Fires & Los Angeles' Climate Action Plan(s)
A Few Empty Platitudes and Not Much Else
  
11
The Unstoppable Rise of Energy Realism
It’ll beat climate catastrophism every time.
Published on The Liberal Patriot  
Crap and Trade
“The fatal attraction of government is that it allows busybodies to impose decisions on others without paying any price themselves.
  
8
If You're Gonna "Fact-Check" Make Sure You Know the Facts Yourself.
Looking at you, Krassenstein brothers
  
8
Will the Third Time be a Charm?
A Bill to include Nuclear Energy as Clean Energy in Colorado Law is Back
  
4
